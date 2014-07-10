TORONTO, July 10 Shares in Canadian media
company Corus Entertainment Inc slumped on Thursday
after it reported a quarterly loss amid a slumping advertising
market.
Corus said it had a net loss of C$30.3 million on revenue of
C$214 million in the three months to May 31, due mostly to
impairment charges and radio license fees.
Adjusting to exclude those and other costs, Corus said it
made a profit of C$41.6 million, or 49 Canadian cents a share.
The company, which specializes in television content for
women and children, has recently taken control of more content,
buying the half of the Teletoon channel it didn't already own,
as well as two Ottawa radio stations.
Shares in the Toronto-based company were trading 5 percent
lower at C$24.06 Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. That
was their sharpest decline since late in 2013 and took Corus'
valuation back to its July 2013 level.
Corus is controlled by the Shaw family, which also runs
Western Canada-focused cable company Shaw Communications Inc
.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Nick Zieminski)