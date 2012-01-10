(Follows alerts)
Jan 10 Canadian media company Corus
Entertainment posted a 9.3 percent jump in
first-quarter profit, helped by growth in television advertising
and subscribers.
Toronto-based Corus raised annual dividend for its Class A
and Class B shares by 9 Canadian cents, it said in a statement.
The specialty television producer, with a focus on content
for children and women, reported a September-November net profit
of C$50.5 million ($49.2 million), or 61 Canadian cents a share.
The company's profit was C$46.2 million, or 56 Canadian cents a
share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 6.6 percent to C$236.9 million. Revenue from
the television segment rose by 10 percent.
($1 = 1.0266 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)