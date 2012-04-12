April 12 Corus Entertainment Inc
reported a 16 percent rise in second-quarter profit, driven
mainly by television revenue growth.
Corus, which could soon be Canada's last major independent
media company, reported net income attributable to shareholders
from continuing operations of C$31.6 million, or 38 Canadian
cents a share, up from C$27.3 million, or 33 Canadian cents, a
year ago.
Consolidated revenue for the specialty television producer,
which focuses on content for children and women, rose 8 percent
to C$205.7 million.
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore and Alastair
Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)