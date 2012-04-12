* Q2 EPS C$0.38 vs C$0.33 yr ago
* Consolidated rev rises 8 pct
* Revenue from TV segment up 10 pct
(Adds details)
April 12 Corus Entertainment Inc
reported a 16 percent rise in second-quarter profit, driven by
advertising growth on its television channels aimed at women and
higher merchandising sales.
Corus, controlled by the Shaw family which also runs cable
company Shaw Communications, could soon be Canada's
last major independent media company. It has so far avoided
consolidation sweeping through Canada's media and telecom
industries.
The country's largest telecom company BCE Inc
recently made a C$3 billion bid for its main rival Astral Media
Inc and analysts have said the Shaws may move to
combine their two assets.
At the very least, Corus could likely acquire Astral radio
divestments that would be forced if the BCE buy is completed.
Corus' net income attributable to shareholders from
continuing operations rose to C$31.6 million ($31.54 million),
or 38 Canadian cents a share, from C$27.3 million, or 33
Canadian cents, a year ago.
Consolidated revenue for the specialty television producer,
which focuses on content for children as well, rose 8 percent to
C$205.7 million.
Analysts had on average expected Corus to earn 37 Canadian
cents a share, on revenue of C$203.1 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue from the television segment rose 10 percent, while
sales at its radio unit were down about 1 percent.
Toronto-based Corus' pay TV business, Movie Central, ended
the quarter with 988,000 subscribers.
Corus sells subscriptions to its Movie Central service,
which includes HBO Canada, via cable and satellite companies.
On Wednesday, Astral posted a 10 percent rise in quarterly
profit on solid gains in television revenue and said it expected
TV advertising to keep rising for the rest of the year. [ID:
nL3E8FB95C]
Corus' Class B shares closed at C$24.47 on Wednesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.0020 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore and Alastair
Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)