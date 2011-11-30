(Follows alerts)

Nov 30 Canadian media company Corus Entertainment said it sees a stronger consolidated segment profit of C$300-C$310 million ($292-$301 million) in fiscal 2012.

The Toronto-based specialty television producer had reported a 12 percent jump in consolidated segment profit to C$285.4 million in the year ended August, 2011.

It now expects free cash flow to be over C$125 million, compared with C$133.3 million for fiscal 2011.

($1 = 1.0290 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)