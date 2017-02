July 12 Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc reported a 7 percent rise in third-quarter profit, but said advertising revenue was hurt by soft demand for children's programming.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$43.2 million, or 51 Canadian cents per share, from C$40.4 million, or 49 Canadian cents per basic share, a year earlier.

Consolidated revenue fell to C$204.1 million from C$211.8 million. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto and Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)