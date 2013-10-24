Juniper's Gary Clark joins Tesla as chief information officer
March 7 Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc, joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
Oct 24 Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc's profit nearly halved as a rise in specialty advertisement revenue failed to offset weakness in its radio division.
Net profit attributable to shareholders fell to C$11.9 million, or 14 Canadian cents per share, for the quarter ended Aug. 31, from C$23.3 million, or 28 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Consolidated revenue fell marginally to C$193.6 million ($186 million).
Corus is controlled by the Shaw family, which also runs cable company Shaw Communications Inc.
March 7 Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc, joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
* Currency Exchange International announces financial results for the three month period ended January 31, 2017
WASHINGTON, March 7 Wall Street dealmaking attorney Jay Clayton will appear before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on March 23 for his confirmation hearing to become the next chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission.