Jan 14 Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc reported a fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower revenue from its television segment.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$54.0 million ($54.79 million), or 62 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter from C$52.7 million, or 61 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Television revenue fell 6 percent. Total revenue fell 5 percent to C$226.1 million.