BRIEF-First Busey Corp, mid Illinois Bancorp to merge for about $133.4 mln
* Says aggregate implied transaction value is approximately $133.4 million
(Corrects price target to $2.50 from $1.80)
BANGALORE, March 11 March 10 Corvus Gold Inc : * Euro Pacific starts with buy rating; target price of $2.50
* In addition, 349,425 shares of co's common stock offered by the selling stockholders
* Walt disney co says on march 10, 2017, entered into a new $2.5 billion 364-day credit agreement with a syndicate of lenders - sec filing