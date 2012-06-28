(Corrects paragraph 18 to state that Gunvor, not Vitol, bought
the Ingolstadt refinery)
* Lack of government aid snuffed out chances of purchase
* Strategic reasons for trading houses buying weaker assets
* A $150 million September turnaround also put off buyers
By Simon Falush
LONDON, June 27 When Petroplus went
bankrupt early this year, many in the industry thought that at
least the Coryton oil refinery in England, the most modern and
efficient of its five plants in western Europe, would survive.
So far it is the only one to have closed, doomed by the
priorities of UK bankruptcy law, the British government's
laissez faire approach and strategic calculations by trading
houses who saw more opportunities from other refinery assets.
Workers at the plant in Essex, near London, were furious
after the administrator PwC confirmed it would be turned into a
storage depot in a deal between Royal Dutch Shell,
Vopak and Greenergy, meaning the loss of most of around 900 jobs
at the site.
A bid from a former Russian energy minister was dismissed by
the administrator as not credible.
"We all understand that if there's overproduction in Europe,
refineries have to close, but why does it have to be the British
one?" said Glenn Relfe, a process operator at the plant.
Those with less of a personal stake in the highly rated
plant are also surprised at its closure.
A $150 million pound refit due in September made the plant
look less attractive for investors, and increased the need for
at least short-term government support to ensure a deal.
But even factoring this in, with a Nelson complexity rating
of 12 - meaning it can produce a high proportion of lighter
fuels that fetch a higher margin - Coryton was seen as stronger
than numerous plants owned by Petroplus and other companies.
"There are 20 better candidates to close, it is a decent
size, decent complexity, decent location, none of it perfect,
but OK," a trader who buys and sells crude oil and oil products
said.
LEGAL FRAMEWORK
It was UK bankruptcy law's emphasis on the interests of
creditors, more than any other reason, that saw Coryton close,
according to Coryton's joint administrator Steven Pearson of
PricewaterhouseCoopers.
"The UK is the most un-influenced market in Europe, where
economic logic drives decision making, not politics, so they are
not influenced by politicians, unions, or other non-quantifiable
factors," he said.
"Statute in this country maximises the overall dividend that
creditors receive, in France it is to minimise the impact on
employment."
Petit Couronne in France, a much less efficient and modern
Petroplus plant, got a pre-election reprieve in February when
the country's president at the time, Nicolas Sarkozy,
cooperating with Shell, stepped in to provide a multi-million
euro support package for the ailing plant.
The British government's line, by contrast, has been that
overcapacity in Europe and the UK makes any such state support
wasteful and inefficient.
There has been no clear evidence of state support for the
other Petroplus refineries, Ingolstadt in Germany, Cressier in
Switzerland, and Antwerp in Belgium, though some analysts and
traders suspect that there may have been some support behind the
scenes at a local or central government level.
STRATEGIC AIMS
These refineries have benefited from the strategic aims of
major trading houses Gunvor and Vitol, which have access to
Russian crude oil and want more control over how it is brought
to market by owning well-placed refineries and storage
facilities.
Coryton, which was more focused on supplying a well-fed
domestic market, did not benefit from the location of Antwerp,
bought by Gunvor, which is in a key trading hub where oil
products are priced.
Traders said that the relatively complex German plant
Ingolstadt, bought by Gunvor but not currently operational,
processes Kazakh Caspian blend grades that are sold by
state-controlled Russian oil firm Rosneft.
German bankruptcy law, by contrast with Britain's, played a
part in helping keep the Ingolstadt plant alive, Pearson at PwC
said, as it requires the government to pay out three months
wages for companies that go bankrupt.
"That of course is an enormous subsidy, and if you look at
the strategy, they stopped refining, and there still hasn't been
a drop refined."
PwC's Pearson said that another feature of Britain's law was
that it gave him, as an insolvency practitioner, a strong
personal incentive to close the plant rather than keep it open.
Pearson said he had taken on great personal risks, due to
personal liability rules that do not exist in continental
Europe.
"I took risks on this that have never been taken by
insolvency practioners to keep this plant running. The most
prudent thing to have done would have been to close it on the
first day, and lay everyone off."
Added to this, all the oil at the site was owned by the
Petroplus group, rather than the subsidiary company that owned
Coryton, so that there were very few working assets that could
be used to sweeten a deal, Pearson said.
However, for workers facing unemployment the fact remains
that a plant which was seen as a cash cow for the group is now
the only one to be closing. Some feel that Britain is making a
sacrifice that will benefit competing refineries on the
continent.
"It seems like the government is underwriting jobs and
prosperity in mainland Europe at our expense," Coryton process
operator Relfe, who will soon be made redundant, said.
Cressier in Switzerland, in which Vitol now has a stake, is
seen as more strategically important for the land-locked
mountainous nation, than Coryton is for the UK which has
plentiful ports as well as ample refining capacity.
In the United States, refineries which were on the critical
list have been rescued too, making the closure of Coryton even
harder for those working there to take.
For example, in April, Delta Airlines became the
first U.S. airline to buy a refinery to control the cost of jet
fuel.
(Editing by Anthony Barker and Sandra Maler)