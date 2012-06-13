LONDON, June 13 Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell
, fuel distribution firm Greenergy and storage company
Vopak are putting together a joint bid to buy the Coryton
refinery as a storage terminal, a union official said on
Wednesday.
The union said it would fight the move, which would put the
vast majority of the 900 workforce out of a job, and will step
up protests to encourage the government to support a bid to keep
it operational.
"We're hearing it's a tripartate agreement," said Russ Ball,
regional representative for Unite the Union.
"It's something we are fighting against, we are going to
take our protests at fuel terminals national and we will be
protesting outside DECC (the Department for Energy and Climate
Change) tomorrow," he said.
The purchase would enable the firms to better control fuel
distribution to London and the southeast of England.
Workers from the Coryton refinery on Monday and Tuesday
disrupted the supply of fuel heading to some petrol stations in
the southeast of the country.
Coryton is currently being wound down as crude supplies run
out, and redundancies are expected next week.
Shell and Greenergy declined to comment. Coryton
administrator PricewaterhouseCoopers and Vopak were unavailable
for immediate comment.
(Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by David Cowell)