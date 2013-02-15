Feb 15 Safety equipment maker Cosalt Plc
, which warned last week it faced insolvency, said its
bankers would appoint administrators to run the company after
failing to reach an agreement on its debts and funding for its
pension scheme.
The company said it had failed to find an alternative source
of funding demanded by two lenders - HSBC Bank and RBS
- who had threatened to enforce security on loans.
The lenders fear the company does not have enough money to
sustain its operations while it seeks shareholder approval to
sell its two main businesses, Cosalt Offshore and Cosalt
Workwear.
Cosalt, whose products include life rafts and fire-fighting
equipment, ended 2012 with 17 million pounds ($26 million) of
debt and has been kept afloat thanks to loans from its chairman,
David Ross, the co-founder of Europe's biggest independent
mobile phone retailer Carphone Warehouse Group.
Cosalt has also been weighed down by the amount it owes its
pension scheme, which had a deficit of about 9 million pounds at
the end of 2010, a figure the company said had since grown.
The administrators will seek to sell Cosalt Offshore and
Cosalt Workwear and no employees, customers or suppliers are
expected to be materially affected, Cosalt said in a
statement.
An agreement to sell Cosalt Offshore has already been
negotiated, it added.