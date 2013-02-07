Feb 7 Cosalt PLC : * Is in discussions with potential buyers of its two main operating businesses * Directors continue to believe that the sales would not result in any value

being attributable to shareholders * Directors' opinion that the disposals remain the best way of ensuring their

long term future * No alternative source of funding is currently available to the group. * If banks conditions cannot be met, likely to enter insolvency proceedings on

or before 28 February 2013.