* Appoints new CEO and CFO

* H1 adj pretax loss 3.3 mln stg vs loss 1.2 mln stg last year

* Revenue up 4 pct at 20.9 mln stg

Sept 1 Cosalt Plc said its chief executive will step down following the sale of the offshore safety group's marine unit, and it reported a wider adjusted pretax loss for the first half, hurt by lower volumes and raw material shortages.

Mark Lejman, the CEO since June 2008, has agreed to step down in October, Cosalt said.

It said Lejman will be replaced by Trevor Sands, who joins from global engineering firm Emerson Electric .

In May, the company agreed to sell its marine unit, whose sale was delayed by the Office of Fair Trading. The unit accounted for nearly two-thirds of its revenue last year.

Coasalt would use the sale proceeds to reduce its borrowings nearly 80 percent to 7 million pounds ($11.4 million).

January-June adjusted pretax loss widened to 3.3 million pounds from 1.2 million pounds last year. The loss excludes exceptional items of 6.7 million pounds related to write-downs, restructuring and goodwill impairments.

However, revenue was up 4 percent at 20.9 million pounds, boosted by increased activity in its Aberdeen, Scotland-based offshore unit.

Cosalt, which inspects and manages safety equipment like portable lifting and breathing equipment for the offshore industry, also appointed Dolores Douglas as chief financial officer, who was previously finance director of food and drink manufacturer Big Thoughts.

The Grimsby, UK-based company said trading in its continuing businesses has been satisfactory, with volumes in all three operations improving.

Cosalt shares, which have shed 31 percent of their value in the last six months, closed at 2.75 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.

($1 = 0.614 British Pounds) (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)