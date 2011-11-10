SAO PAULO Nov 10 Cosan (CSAN3.SA), the world's largest
sugar exporter, expects the next cane crop in Brazil's main center-south
cane producing region to grow only slightly from the current one, its CEO
said Thursday.
"We should have an increase but nothing substantial, maybe 10 percent
at the best," CEO Marcos Lutz told reporters in a call to comment on
earnings.
Brazil's center-south posted this season its first drop in cane output
in 11 years due to aging cane fields and harsh weather.
