SAO PAULO Nov 10 Cosan (CSAN3.SA), the world's largest sugar exporter, expects the next cane crop in Brazil's main center-south cane producing region to grow only slightly from the current one, its CEO said Thursday.

"We should have an increase but nothing substantial, maybe 10 percent at the best," CEO Marcos Lutz told reporters in a call to comment on earnings.

Brazil's center-south posted this season its first drop in cane output in 11 years due to aging cane fields and harsh weather. (Reporting by Inae Riveras; Editing by John Picinich)