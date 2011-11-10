* CS cane output to rise by 10 pct at best

* Tight sugar market to support prices in 2012

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 Cosan, the world's largest sugar exporter, expects firm prices for the sweetener in 2012 as the recovery in Brazil's next cane crop will be only partial, the company's CEO said on Thursday.

Cosan ( CSAN3.SA ) had only 14 percent of its sugar to be exported next season hedged in the ICE futures exchange by Sept. 30, compared with over 30 percent a year ago, CEO Marcos Lutz said in a conference call to comment on earnings.

"We still see the market very tight. Of course the Indian, Russian and Thai crops will be relevant (for global sugar trade)... but we foresee a tight market," Lutz said, adding that the outlook is for "very positive prices" for next year.

Brazil, which accounts for more than half of the global sugar trade, posted its first drop in cane output in 11 years this season, due to the effects of harsh weather since 2009 that were amplified by aging, less productive cane fields.

Cosan sees only a minor rise in cane output in the main center-south producing region next season.

"We should have an increase but nothing substantial, maybe 10 percent at the best," Lutz said.

He said the decision not to hedge a bigger share of the expected output was also due to the company's more stable cash flow after the creation of Raizen, its joint venture with Royal Dutch Shell ( RDSa.L ) that began operating on June 1.

The new company brought several other operations to a group that used to be a pure sugar and ethanol producer, such as fuels and lubricants distribution.

"We don't need as a big hedge as we used to. We can stabilize our cash flow with other businesses, and the market does not see big output from Brazil soon," Lutz said.

(Reporting by Inae Riveras; Editing by John Picinich and Sofina Mirza-Reid)