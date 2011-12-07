* Other countries' output not enough to offset Brazil drop

SAO PAULO, Dec 7 Brazil's biggest sugar exporter Cosan ( CSAN3.SA ) has reduced its hedging program for 2012/13 as it expects sugar prices to remain buoyant next year, Financial Director Marcelo Martins said on Wednesday.

The company has hedged in futures markets about 25 percent of its expected sugar output for next season (April/March), compared with around 30 percent at this time over the past few years.

Martins said the prospects for sugar prices look positive due to limited output from Brazil, which accounts for more than half of the global free sugar trade.

"Brazil won't be able to supply the market in the way people are expecting," Martins said in a meeting with investors.

"Even with output rising in other countries such as Russia, Thailand, India, we don't see a sugar excess next year. Brazil's share is so big in the market," he added.

Brazilian sugar output fell this season for the first time in more than a decade due to bad weather conditions and a lack of investments in cane replanting. Most leading analysts say a full recovery would take at least two years to occur.

The decision to not hedge a larger volume was also due to Cosan's more stable cash flow after the creation of Raizen, its joint venture with Royal Dutch Shell ( RDSa.L ) that began operating earlier this year, Martins said.

Industry representatives estimate that hedging of future Brazilian sugar deliveries has declined this year as the European debt crisis pushes banks to cut trade finance lending.

Trading firms are less interested in committing for sugar purchases as they fear having to struggle with higher borrowing costs and scarcer capital in early 2012, they say. [ID:nN1E7B4042]

Martins denied that Cosan's lower volume of hedging was tied to the availability of credit, saying the company "has a lot of liquidity", but he confirmed that the European crisis is affecting the hedging of Brazil's sugar industry in general.

SLOWER GROWTH

Martins said a revised version of Raizen's growth plan will be ready by the end of the first quarter of 2012.

The company said in November it was postponing production targets that had been set early in 2010 after the decline in output this season. [ID:nN1E7AL07G]

"We expect our investment plan to be revised downwards," he said, adding the decision also depends on Shell, which has a 50 percent stake in Raizen.

Last year, Cosan and Shell said investments in Raizen to raise its cane crushing capacity to 100 million tonnes/year would total $7 billion. The company crushed 53 million tonnes this season, below its current capacity of 65 million tonnes. (Reporting by Inae Riveras; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by John Picinich)