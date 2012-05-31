* Net operating revenue rises to 5.79 bln reais vs 4.61 bln
yr ago
* EBITDA sinks to 367.4 mln reais from 1.03 bln yr ago
* Company on buying spree to diversify out of cane sector
(Adds details on EBITDA, margins)
SAO PAULO, May 31 Quarterly net earnings for
Cosan , Brazil's largest sugar and ethanol
producer, plunged 69 percent to 149.6 million reais from a year
earlier, the company said in a market filing on Thursday.
While operating revenues rose to 5.79 billion reais from
4.61 billion in the first three months of 2011, earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization -- a measure of
cash flow known as EBITDA -- fell to 367.4 million reais from
1.03 billion.
EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues fell to 6.3 percent
from 22.3 percent, which corresponds to the company's fourth
fiscal quarter, the end of the center-south cane crush.
Net earnings fell to 149.6 million reais from 480.9 million
reais over the January-March quarter a year ago, the company
said.
Over the past year, Cosan has embarked on a massive buying
spree to diversify its revenue stream from its traditional area
of cane, sugar, ethanol and biomass energy generation.
After sealing a joint venture with Royal Dutch Shell Plc
in July 2011, Cosan's lubricants division began
acquiring assets in Bolivia, Uruguay and Paraguay in October
2011 in a move to internationalize its business.
In March 2012, it acquired England's Comma Oil and Chemicals
Ltd, which was controlled by Exxon Mobil Corp.
In February, the company bid on a stake in the controlling
block of Brazil's largest railway operator America Latina
Logistica SA.
It then announced it signed a deal to take a controlling
stake of local natural gas distributor Comgas off BG Group's
hands.
Finally, the company announced earlier this week it would
form a partnership with Brazil's biggest retailer of rice Camil
to create a leader in Brazil's food sector.
Meanwhile, Brazil's sugar and ethanol sector is suffering
from a shortfall in sugarcane due to poor weather and
mismanagement of the crop in past years.
This is dragging on mills' earnings as they try to cope with
rising costs from idle crushing capacity and the high cost of
cane.
To make matters worse, the government's policy to hold down
fuel prices has squeezed margins to near zero and into the
negative in the ethanol sector.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing and Alberto Alerigi; editing by Lisa
Von Ahn and Jeffrey Benkoe)