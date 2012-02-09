* Q3 net profit up 142 pct at 93.8 mln reais from yr ago

Feb 9 Cosan posted a 142 percent rise in quarterly profit as sales of ethanol exports offset a decline in revenue from the domestic fuel market and falling sugar sales.

Net income at Brazil's leading sugar and ethanol group rose to 93.8 million reais ($54 million) in the third quarter ended on Dec. 31 from 38.7 million reais a year earlier.

A surge in ethanol export revenues more than offset a decline in sales of the biofuel in the domestic market and a drop in sugar sales.

Revenue from sugar sales fell to 887.6 million reais from 931.9 million reais. But total ethanol sales rose to 744.5 million reais from 647.7 million reais.

This was the result of a jump in revenue from ethanol exports to 264.4 million reais from 89.9 million reais. Domestic market sales of ethanol fell to 480.1 million reais from 557.9 million reais.

Capital expenditures fell to 453.3 million reais from 707.7 million reais, but the company's outlook remained largely unchanged for the year.

Brazil's sugar and ethanol industry has been grappling with a shortfall in the region's cane crop that has left mills saddled with idle crushing capacity.

Analysts estimate that the 400-odd mills in the region could crush 100 million more tonnes of cane than the roughly 490 million to 500 million tonnes that was harvested from the previous crop.

Bad weather and poor investments in planting of cane resulted in the first drop in Brazil's output in a decade.

Shares of Piracicaba, Brazil-based Cosan closed up 0.5 percent at 29.13 reais on Wednesday, while the BM&FBovespa exchange's main Bovespa index closed down 0.13 percent.

($1=1.7225 reais) (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)