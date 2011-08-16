SAO PAULO Aug 16 Brazil's leading sugar and
ethanol group Cosan (CSAN3.SA) posted a quarterly net profit of
2.3 billion reais ($1.44 billion), up from 400,000 reais a year
before, after the creation of a joint venture with Royal Dutch
Shell Plc (RDSa.L), a market filing said early on Tuesday.
Excluding one-time effects on its results, including most
notably the merger of the company's local assets with Shell
into the joint venture Raizen, net earnings over the first
quarter would have been 167.5 million reais.
The company said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization -- an indication of cash flow
known as EBITDA -- reached 439.9 million reais, down from 475.7
million reais a year before.
Adjusted EBITDA margin fell to 8.5 percent from 11.9
percent from the same quarter in 2010, after the merger of
Cosan's milling and fuel distribution assets with those of
Shell.
Net revenue over the quarter of the crop year that runs
from April through June rose to 5.19 billion reais, from 4
billion reais a year earlier.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing and Alberto Alerigi Jr., editing by
Gerald E. McCormick)