* Cosan points to sharply weaker real, profit off 75 pct
* EBITDA fell 2.9 percent in quarter from year-ago period
Nov 10 Brazil's leading sugar and ethanol group
Cosan (CSAN3.SA) posted a 75 percent plunge in quarterly profit
from a year earlier as financial expenses soared because of the
country's weaker currency.
Net income at the Piracicaba, Brazil-based company sank to
63.2 million reais ($35.6 million) in the quarter ended on
Sept. 30, which the company calls the second fiscal quarter.
Profit was 251.1 million reais in the same period of 2010.
Cosan pointed to a weaker real BRBY, which slid about 19
percent against the dollar in the most recent fiscal quarter
and hit net financial results, taking that figure to a loss of
393.6 million reais from a gain of 86.4 million in the previous
year.
Brazil's real had strengthened against the dollar for much
of the year, but a spike in global risk aversion in recent
months on worries the 17-nation euro zone might not survive
prompted investors to dump riskier assets in droves.
The weakening in the real has affected earnings from a
number of companies for the quarter, including mining company
Vale (VALE5.SA), pulp producer Fibria (FIBR3.SA) and consumer
goods maker Hypermarcas (HYPE3.SA).
The company said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization -- an indication of cash flow
known as EBITDA -- reached 659.2 million reais, down 2.9
percent from the year-ago quarter.
($1=1.775 reais)
(Reporting by Diogo Ferreira Gomes; Writing by Luciana
Lopez. editing by W Simon )