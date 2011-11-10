* Cosan points to sharply weaker real, profit off 75 pct

* EBITDA fell 2.9 percent in quarter from year-ago period

Nov 10 Brazil's leading sugar and ethanol group Cosan (CSAN3.SA) posted a 75 percent plunge in quarterly profit from a year earlier as financial expenses soared because of the country's weaker currency.

Net income at the Piracicaba, Brazil-based company sank to 63.2 million reais ($35.6 million) in the quarter ended on Sept. 30, which the company calls the second fiscal quarter. Profit was 251.1 million reais in the same period of 2010.

Cosan pointed to a weaker real BRBY, which slid about 19 percent against the dollar in the most recent fiscal quarter and hit net financial results, taking that figure to a loss of 393.6 million reais from a gain of 86.4 million in the previous year.

Brazil's real had strengthened against the dollar for much of the year, but a spike in global risk aversion in recent months on worries the 17-nation euro zone might not survive prompted investors to dump riskier assets in droves.

The weakening in the real has affected earnings from a number of companies for the quarter, including mining company Vale (VALE5.SA), pulp producer Fibria (FIBR3.SA) and consumer goods maker Hypermarcas (HYPE3.SA).

The company said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization -- an indication of cash flow known as EBITDA -- reached 659.2 million reais, down 2.9 percent from the year-ago quarter.

($1=1.775 reais)

(Reporting by Diogo Ferreira Gomes; Writing by Luciana Lopez. editing by W Simon )