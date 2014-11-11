Brazil's biggest sugar and ethanol producer Cosan SA will split off the management of its natural gas distribution unit from other units of its business pending regulatory approval, the company said in a market filing on Tuesday.

The natural gas distribution company Comgás which Cosan controls will be run separately from its sugar, ethanol and cogeneration business, which is known by the name Raizen Energia SA and its logistics division known as Rumo Logistica SA .