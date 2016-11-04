BRIEF-Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Andy Jones stepping down - FT citing memo
SAO PAULO Nov 4 Brazilian conglomerate Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio said on Friday it concluded a deal to sell shares of its subsidiary Radar Propriedades Agrícolas SA to an investment vehicle owned by U.S.-based pension fund Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA).
Cosan said TIAA, through its local investment arm Mansilla Participações Ltda, made a payment of 1.04 billion reais ($321 million) on Friday, as agreed in September. The number of shares of the unlisted subsidiary was not disclosed. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.