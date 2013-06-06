SAO PAULO, June 6 Brazil's biggest sugar and ethanol producer, Cosan SA Industria e Comercio posted quarterly earnings of 29.7 million reais ($13.89 million) late on Wednesday, down sharply from almost 150 million reais a year earlier due largely to a drop in earnings from ethanol sales.

The result was also below the average 99 million reais that a Reuters poll of analysts had predicted the company would earn. Costs related to last year's purchase of local natural gas supplier Comgas also impacted its bottom line, it said in a securities filing.

EBITDA or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization in the quarter through March 31, the fourth quarter of its fiscal year, more than doubled from a year earlier to 915.5 million reais.

The company ended the fiscal year with net debt of 8.5 billion reais, up from 3.1 billion a year earlier, Cosan said.

The fiscal year for Brazilian sugar cane companies runs from April 1 with the beginning of cane harvesting and crushing.

Cosan is a partner with oil major Royal Dutch Shell in a fuel distribution venture called Raizen and it has a logistics arm, Rumo. Cosan said comparatively high ethanol prices versus gasoline caused motorists to consume more of the fossil fuel, hitting earnings from biofuel sales.

Brazil is a biofuel pioneer with millions of flex-fuel cars on its roads able to run on pure ethanol or gasoline or a mix of both. Drivers tend to switch between fuels depending on price fluctuations.

Brazil's sugar and ethanol industry has suffered weak results since a 2008 U.S. banking crisis and world recession choked off credit and demand and pushed many heavily indebted mills to the brink of bankruptcy.

Prospects for the sugar and cane ethanol sector have brightened recently with an expected record size sugar cane crop now being harvested and after the government cut taxes on the biofuel and raised its mandatory blend in gasoline to 25 percent.