SAO PAULO, June 6 Brazil's biggest sugar and
ethanol producer, Cosan SA Industria e Comercio
posted quarterly earnings of 29.7 million reais ($13.89 million)
late on Wednesday, down sharply from almost 150 million reais a
year earlier due largely to a drop in earnings from ethanol
sales.
The result was also below the average 99 million reais that
a Reuters poll of analysts had predicted the company would earn.
Costs related to last year's purchase of local natural gas
supplier Comgas also impacted its bottom line, it said in a
securities filing.
EBITDA or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization in the quarter through March 31, the fourth quarter
of its fiscal year, more than doubled from a year earlier to
915.5 million reais.
The company ended the fiscal year with net debt of 8.5
billion reais, up from 3.1 billion a year earlier, Cosan said.
The fiscal year for Brazilian sugar cane companies runs from
April 1 with the beginning of cane harvesting and crushing.
Cosan is a partner with oil major Royal Dutch Shell
in a fuel distribution venture called Raizen and it has a
logistics arm, Rumo. Cosan said comparatively high ethanol
prices versus gasoline caused motorists to consume more of the
fossil fuel, hitting earnings from biofuel sales.
Brazil is a biofuel pioneer with millions of flex-fuel cars
on its roads able to run on pure ethanol or gasoline or a mix of
both. Drivers tend to switch between fuels depending on price
fluctuations.
Brazil's sugar and ethanol industry has suffered weak
results since a 2008 U.S. banking crisis and world recession
choked off credit and demand and pushed many heavily indebted
mills to the brink of bankruptcy.
Prospects for the sugar and cane ethanol sector have
brightened recently with an expected record size sugar cane crop
now being harvested and after the government cut taxes on the
biofuel and raised its mandatory blend in gasoline to 25
percent.