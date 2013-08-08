Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
SAO PAULO Aug 8 Cosan SA Industria e Comercio , Brazil's biggest sugar and ethanol producer, posted a surprise second-quarter loss of 198 million reais ($85 million) late on Wednesday.
The company attributed the results to the noncash impact of a weaker local currency on dollar-denominated debt.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had on average expected a profit of 71 million reais. Cosan earned 30 million reais in the first quarter and posted a net loss of 17.1 million reais in the second quarter of 2012.
Cosan is a partner with oil major Royal Dutch Shell in a fuel distribution and sugar venture called Raizen, and it has a logistics arm, Rumo.
The group's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a closely watched measure of underlying profit, jumped to 381.6 million reais from 66.8 million reais a year earlier.
* CEO Stuart Vann says "not willing to chase rates down" in home insurance on price comparison websites.
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.