* Executive sees capex this year down to 2.95 bln reais

* Second-quarter loss widened from a year earlier

SAO PAULO Aug 8 Cosan SA Industria e Comercio , Brazil's biggest sugar and ethanol producer, reduced its planned capital expenditures for 2013 by 150 million reais ($65 million) the day after posting an unexpected net loss for the second quarter.

Capex in 2013 will be 2.95 billion reais, rather than 3.2 billion reais previously estimated, Marcelo Martins, head of investor relations, said on a Thursday conference call.

The company attributed its second-quarter loss of 198 million reais to the non-cash impact of a weaker local currency on dollar-denominated debt.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast an average profit of 71 million reais. Cosan earned 30 million reais in the first quarter and posted a net loss of 17.1 million reais in the second quarter of 2012.

Cosan is a partner with oil major Royal Dutch Shell in a fuel distribution and sugar venture called Raizen.

Martins said "only" 100,000 tonnes of the company's cane had been damaged by the recent frost in southern Brazil, out of a total 60 million tonnes expected from the 2013/14 crop.

Agriculture research company Datagro told Reuters the unusual weather had damaged nearly a fifth of Brazil's unharvested center-south cane crop, which is expected to yield a record 590 million tonnes.

Cosan's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a closely watched measure of underlying profit, jumped to 381.6 million reais in the second quarter from 66.8 million reais a year earlier.