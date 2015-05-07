SAO PAULO May 7 The sugar and ethanol division
of Brazilian conglomerate Cosan SA said late
Wednesday its sugar output in the 2014/15 season fell more than
9 percent from the previous season after drought crimped cane
development.
Raizen, the joint venture between Cosan and Royal Dutch
Shell produced 4.08 million tonnes in the cane crop
year that ended in March, down from 4.49 million tonnes the
previous season.
Raizen's ethanol output, the other component produced from
crushing cane in Brazil, was up just over 1 percent at 2.06
billion liters over the same period, Cosan said in its quarterly
earnings report.
Cosan, which include natural gas and fuels distribution,
port, railway and land management assets, posted a net loss of
43.7 million reais ($13 million) in the first quarter of 2015,
compared to a 256.1 million real gain a year ago.
The results were hurt by costs involved in takeover of
Brazil's largest railway operator America Latina Logistica, also
known as ALL.
Raizen operates 24 sugar and ethanol mills, making it the
world's largest sugar and ethanol producer.
Brazil's cane belt began crushing the new crop in April and
is expected to recover slightly from last year's drought after
rains started to normalize in recent months.
The company forecast its 2015/16 cane crushing at 57 million
to 60 million tonnes depending on rains, which would surpass
last season's crush by 3 million tonnes in the best case
scenario.
Raizen expects to produce 4.2 million to 4.4 million tonnes
of sugar, and 1.9 billion to 2.1 billion tonnes of ethanol.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing and Roberto Samora; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)