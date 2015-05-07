(Add details, quotes from call with analysts)
SAO PAULO May 7 Brazilian conglomerate Cosan SA
expects cane crushing in its sugar and ethanol
division in the 2015/16 crop to be closer to the top of a
guidance of between 57 and 60 million tonnes that it gave
investors.
Cosan's CEO Nelson Gomes said on Thursday that better
weather since the end of the last crop in December is likely to
increase cane yields compared to the 2014/15 season.
"At this moment, we are indicating a crushing volume closer
to the guidance's top rather than the middle of it," said Gomes
in an earnings call with analysts.
Raizen, the sugar and ethanol joint venture between Cosan
and Royal Dutch Shell, processed 57 million tonnes of
cane in the 2014/15 crop.
Cosan expects Raizen to produce more sugar in the new crop,
between 4.2 million and 4.4 million tonnes, compared to 4.08
million tonnes produced last season, which was hurt by drought.
Ethanol production is forecast between 1.9 and 2.1 billion
liters, against 2.06 billion liters in 2014/15.
Gomes said higher volumes of ethanol sales seen in Brazil
this year will lead to a reduction of stocks to normal levels
towards the end of the new crop.
Cosan and other large groups in the sector carried a larger
than normal volume of ethanol stocks between the old and the new
crop, waiting for better prices.
Better yields at the beginning of the new crop and a greater
allocation of cane to ethanol production is pressuring prices of
the biofuel lower in Brazil.
Brazilian fuels regulator ANP said on Monday hydrous ethanol
prices in southeast Brazil averaged 64.4 percent those of
gasoline, the lowest price ratio to gasoline in four years.
Cosan, which include natural gas and fuels distribution,
port, railway and land management assets, posted a net loss of
43.7 million reais ($13 million) in the first quarter of 2015,
compared to a 256.1 million real gain a year ago.
The results were hurt by costs involved in takeover of
Brazil's largest railway operator America Latina Logistica, also
known as ALL.
Raizen operates 24 sugar and ethanol mills, making it the
world's largest sugar and ethanol producer.
Brazil's cane belt began crushing the new crop in April and
is expected to recover slightly from last year's drought after
rains started to normalize in recent months.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing and Marcelo Teixeira; Additional
reporting by Roberto Samora)