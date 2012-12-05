Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Tuesday:
SAO PAULO Dec 5 Brazil's antitrust regulator Cade on Wednesday gave unconditional approval to the joint venture Raizen, which combines the local sugar, ethanol and fuel distribution assets of milling group Cosan SA and Royal Dutch Shell Plc.
Feb 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Tuesday:
* McDermott acquires newly built deepwater pipelay and construction vessel Amazon
Feb 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.