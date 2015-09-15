Sept 15 Bill Cosby, citing financial pressures,
asked a federal judge to dismiss or put on hold a lawsuit in
which American International Group Inc seeks to avoid
paying for his defense against defamation claims by women who
also accused him of sexual abuse.
AIG had in June sued Cosby in Massachusetts and California
over homeowner's insurance policies it issued to him in those
states. It said these provide coverage for personal injury
claims, which include defamation, but not for personal injury
claims arising from "sexual, physical or mental abuse."
Cosby is defending against defamation lawsuits by Tamara
Green, Therese Serignese, Linda Traitz in Massachusetts, and the
model Janice Dickinson in California, spurred by denials by the
entertainer or his representatives of claims of sexual
misconduct.
In a Monday filing in the federal court in Springfield,
Massachusetts, Cosby said he would face "substantial prejudice"
by being forced to defend simultaneously against AIG over the
policies, and against the women over the defamation claims.
"Forcing Mr. Cosby to fight a four-front battle would
demonstrate AIG's complete disregard for the best interests of
Mr. Cosby," his lawyers wrote. "Not only does AIG's action
bolster the underlying plaintiffs, who will perceive Mr. Cosby
as under attack even from his supposed backers, but it splits
Mr. Cosby's focus and drains his resources."
AIG spokesman Jon Diat declined to comment on Tuesday.
More than 40 women have accused Cosby, 78, of having drugged
and sexually assaulted them within the last several decades.
Cosby has not been criminally charged, and his lawyers have
denied wrongdoing on his part.
Green, Serignese, Traitz and Dickinson are also named as
defendants in AIG's lawsuits. The New York-based insurer said it
was seeking relief that could affect their defamation cases.
The cases are AIG Property Casualty Co v. Green et al, U.S.
District Court, District of Massachusetts, No. 15-30111; and AIG
Property Casualty Co v. Cosby et al, U.S. District Court,
Central District of California, No. 15-04842.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)