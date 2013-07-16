BRIEF-Gimv co-leads 43.5 million euros financing of Breath Therapeutics
March 8 Gimv Investeringsmaatschappij Voor Vlanderen NV:
HONG KONG, July 16 China Cosco said on Tuesday its chairman Wei Jiafu has resigned as the company's chairman, chief executive officer and all other positions within the company with immediate effect, citing age.
The Chinese shipping giant had announced earlier this month that Ma Zehua will replace Wei as chairman.
For the company's filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange in Chinese, please click here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Christina Lo; Editing by Louise Heavens)
March 8 Gimv Investeringsmaatschappij Voor Vlanderen NV:
DUBLIN, March 8 Ireland's permanent tsb (PTSB) will target a resumption of dividend payments from 2019 after it reported a rise in full year pre-exceptional profits on Wednesday due to improved lending and writebacks of bad debts.
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to help in a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi, valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said. The sale would be an opportunity for a foreign buyer to gain a foothold in the kingdom's banking sector, in which 12 commercial lenders share total assets worth around 2.22 trillion riyals ($592 billion).