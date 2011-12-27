UPDATE 2-WestJet expects higher first quarter 2017 revenue
* US travel ban might present growth opportunity for Canada -CEO
SINGAPORE Dec 27 Singapore-listed Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Corp on Tuesday announced a contract to convert a large crude carrier tanker to a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel that will be deployed off Brazil.
The deal to convert the MT Sunrise Jewel to an FPSO vessel was secured by a unit of COSCO Shipyard Group Co, which is 51 percent held by COSCO Singapore.
COSCO Singapore did not disclose the contract value. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)
* US travel ban might present growth opportunity for Canada -CEO
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 German cabin crew union UFO and Lufthansa unit Eurowings have agreed to a mediation process over pay and working conditions after talks between management and the union broke down last year, a source familiar with the matter said.
HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY KELLY SAYS POLICE GRANTS GIVEN TO 'SANCTUARY CITIES' WOULD BE SUSPENDED ON A CASE-BY-CASE BASIS