UPDATE 2-U.N. needs $2.1 billion to avert famine in Yemen
* Famine now a real possibility for 2017 - UN aid chief O'Brien
HONG KONG Aug 9 China COSCO Holdings Co Ltd , the country's top shipping conglomerate, said on Tuesday it expected to make a net loss in the first half of this year due to falling freight rates and high oil prices.
In the first six months of last year, COSCO reported a net profit of 3.45 billion yuan ($536 million), it said in a statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
($1 = 6.436 Chinese Yuan)
LAGOS, Feb 8 Pirates have kidnapped seven Russians and one Ukrainian after attacking the cargo ship the BBC Caribbean off the coast of Nigeria, the Russian embassy said on its official Twitter account.
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Feb 8 Brazil opened a formal complaint against Canada at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Wednesday, accusing the country of distorting the global aerospace industry with subsidies for planemaker Bombardier Inc .