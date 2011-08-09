HONG KONG Aug 9 China COSCO Holdings Co Ltd , the country's top shipping conglomerate, said on Tuesday it expected to make a net loss in the first half of this year due to falling freight rates and high oil prices.

In the first six months of last year, COSCO reported a net profit of 3.45 billion yuan ($536 million), it said in a statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

For a copy of the statement, please click here ($1 = 6.436 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Alison Leung)