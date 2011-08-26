(Repeats to new story number)
HONG KONG Aug 26 China COSCO Holdings
said on Friday that vessel seizures during
contract disputes are common as it is embroiled in disagreements
with several shipowners over payments.
China COSCO's President Zhang Liang told a news conference
that the company had the ability to handle shipping lease
disputes and added that its financial position was healthy.
The country's top shipping conglomerate has sought better
terms for lease contracts signed during the peak of the market,
but its decision to halt payments to several shipowners in
recent weeks has threatened to taint its reputation within the
international shipping community.
China COSCO operates the world's largest bulk cargo fleet
and is the No.6 container shipping firm globally.
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)