* COSCO says vessel seizures common in lease disputes
* Says confident of resolving contract disputes
* Only a small number of its 400-plus bulk cargo ships
involved
* Greek co DryShips' CFO sees payment settlement with COSCO
soon
* Navios Group senior executive also sees quick settlement
By Alison Leung and Krishna Das
HONG KONG/BANGALORE, Aug 26 China COSCO Holdings
Co Ltd's president said on Friday the
company has resolved lease disputes with shipowners on 18
vessels, and at least two Greece-based shipowners said they hope
to reach a settlement soon.
Zhang Liang told a video conference in Hong Kong that COSCO
operated more than 400 bulk cargo ships and the contract
disputes involved only a small number of vessels.
The country's top shipping conglomerate has sought better
terms for lease contracts signed during the peak of the market
in 2008, but its decision to halt payments to several shipowners
in recent weeks has threatened to taint its reputation in the
international shipping community.
"We have the ability to handle the disputes," said Zhang
from Beijing.
Zhang did not detail how many leased ships had been seized
or were under dispute, saying only that the reasons for the
disputes were complicated.
"Through negotiation, consultation and communication,
currently (we) have reached contract agreements with several
partners involving 18 ships," Zhang said. "This has further
strengthened cooperation between COSCO and shipowners and
realised a mutually beneficial relationship."
Ziad Nakhleh, Chief Financial Officer of shipowner DryShips
Inc , said the settlement on the 18 ships as claimed by
COSCO did not involve any of its vessels.
"We are in talks and things are looking good," he told
Reuters by telephone from Greece. "We hope to reach a settlement
soon."
DryShips -- which had seized a COSCO ship in Singapore a few
weeks ago -- is looking at seizing more ships, two Greece-based
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
George Achniotis, finance head of Navios Maritime Holdings
Inc and a director at sister company Navios Maritime
Partners LP , said he was confident COSCO would be forced
to make the necessary payments as the Navios Group has taken
legal steps.
"We are talking to them and I expect we will reach a
settlement very soon," Achniotis told Reuters by phone. "They
have to pay up. We don't have a deadline, but I am confident
that the whole (issue) would be settled very soon."
The Navios Group has four ships chartered to COSCO.
COSCO IMAGE
When asked whether COSCO's image would be dampened by the
disputes, Zhang said: "You have to believe our strength, believe
our honesty, believe our market principle of mutual benefit."
Jeremy Penn, chief executive of the Baltic Exchange -- which
publishes the world's benchmark freight indices -- hoped the
matter would be resolved amicably.
"At the moment, it is being limited to COSCO and their
counterparties, and COSCO has been concerned about the potential
effect on them. It would be good news to see it resolved," he
told Reuters on Friday.
COSCO's news conference on Friday came a day after the
company posted a bigger-than-expected first-half net loss of
2.76 billion yuan, compared with a 3.41 billion yuan profit a
year earlier, as excessive market supply weighed on freight
rates.
China COSCO operates the world's largest bulk cargo fleet
and is the global No.6 container shipping company. It had 234
self-owned dry bulk vessels and 201 chartered-in dry bulk ships
with a combined capacity of 3.79 million dead weight tonnes at
the end of June.
China COSCO shares, which have fallen 50 percent so far this
year, slipped 1 percent on Friday in line with the Hang Seng
Index's 0.86 percent loss.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Saul in LONDON; Editing by
Chris Lewis, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
