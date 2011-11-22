UPDATE 1-SK Hynix bids for a Toshiba memory business stake-source
* Toshiba selling less than 20 pct stake in memory business (Updates with comments from source, background)
SINGAPORE Nov 22 Singapore-listed Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Corp said on Tuesday that Jiang Li Jun has stepped down as president and been redesignated as a non-executive director.
He will remain as vice chairman.
The redesignation was due to the rotation of key managers by the parent company among its business units, COSCO said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)
* Toshiba selling less than 20 pct stake in memory business (Updates with comments from source, background)
SEOUL, Feb 7 South Korea's SK Hynix Inc has submitted an initial bid to acquire a stake in Toshiba Corp's memory chip business, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 The United States should invest more in missile defense given missile testing by North Korea and Iran, the chairman of the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee said on Monday.