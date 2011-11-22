SINGAPORE Nov 22 Singapore-listed Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Corp said on Tuesday that Jiang Li Jun has stepped down as president and been redesignated as a non-executive director.

He will remain as vice chairman.

The redesignation was due to the rotation of key managers by the parent company among its business units, COSCO said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)