BRIEF-Real Estate Development posts FY profit
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 1.7 million dinars versus net loss 3.4 million dinars year ago
SINGAPORE May 2 Cosco Corp Singapore Ltd said on Wednesday it had secured a contract worth more than $200 million from COTEMAR S.A. De C.V. to build a semi-submersible accommodation vessel.
The vessel is scheduled for delivery in 30 months, COSCO said in a statement.
COTEMAR is incorporated in Mexico. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 1 million dinars versus 1.6 million dinars year ago
* Non-Brokered private placement of up to 4.64 million units at a price of $0.14 per unit