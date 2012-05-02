SINGAPORE May 2 Cosco Corp Singapore Ltd said on Wednesday it had secured a contract worth more than $200 million from COTEMAR S.A. De C.V. to build a semi-submersible accommodation vessel.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery in 30 months, COSCO said in a statement.

COTEMAR is incorporated in Mexico. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)