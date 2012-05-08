SINGAPORE May 8 Singapore-listed Chinese
shipbuilder COSCO Corp (Singapore) Ltd posted a 25
percent fall in first quarter net profit on Tuesday, hurt by
lower dry bulk shipping income.
COSCO said net profit for January-March fell to S$27.8
million ($22.3 million) from S$37.1 million a year earlier.
The company's revenue slipped 3 percent to S$978.7 million
in the first quarter, dragged down by a decline in sales from
its shipyards and dry bulk shipping.
COSCO warned that business and operating conditions for the
rest of the year would remain "difficult and challenging" due to
a fragile global economic recovery.
($1 = 1.2469 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok)