BRIEF-Saudi's Tawauniya appoints Abdul Aziz Bin Hasan al Bouq as CEO
* Appoints Abdul Aziz Bin Hasan al Bouq as CEO, effective April 21, 2017
SINGAPORE, April 19 COSCO Corporation (Singapore) Ltd said on Thursday its COSCO Shipyard Group unit has secured a contract to build two self erecting drilling tender barges worth around $220 million.
The deal with Singapore-based Energy Drilling Pte Ltd, whose substantial owner is Norwegian venture capital firm Energy Ventures, contains an option for an additional two barges.
COSCO Shipyard, which is 51 percent owned by COSCO Singapore, expects to deliver the two barges in the second quarter of 2014. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)
* Appoints Abdul Aziz Bin Hasan al Bouq as CEO, effective April 21, 2017
FRANKFURT, Feb 26 Bonus cuts at German flagship lender Deutsche Bank, announced in January, have so far not led to a mass exodus of employees, one of its board members told a German weekly newspaper.
MUMBAI, Feb 26 U.S. private equity firm Lone Star has joined up with Indian infrastructure financier IL&FS to invest in struggling Indian infrastructure projects, the companies said on Sunday.