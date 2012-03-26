BRIEF-Terrafina concludes refinancing of $150 mln in secured credit loans
* Conclusion of co's $150 million refinancing, in line with co's secured credit loan refinancing strategy initiated in mid-2016
SINGAPORE, March 26 Singapore-listed Cosco Corp Ltd said one of its subsidiaries had signed a contract worth more than $150 million to build a specialised vessel to install offshore wind turbines for a European customer.
Cosco said on Monday the vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2014 and the contract is not expected to have a material impact on the net tangible assets and earnings per share of the company for the year ending 31 December 2012. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Anshuman Daga)
Feb 15 Anthem Inc on Wednesday won a temporary restraining order that blocks smaller rival Cigna Corp from officially terminating their proposed $54 billion merger, a transaction already rejected by U.S. antitrust regulators.
Feb 15 Appliance retailer hhgregg Inc said it had hired Stifel Financial Corp to advise it on strategic and financial transactions, as the company struggles with sales declines.