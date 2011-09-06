SINGAPORE, Sept 6 China's COSCO Group, the country's top shipping conglomerate, was not holding talks with Vale over the sale of the Brazilian miner's mega dry bulk carriers, a COSCO official told Reuters on Tuesday.

"I never heard about this. I don't think the COSCO head office has had any official talks with Vale in the form of meetings or teleconference as far as I know," said the COSCO official, who wished not to be named because he is not authorized to speak to the media on the subject.

A Vale official told Reuters on Monday the mining giant was in talks with Chinese and other shipowners to sell or lease its planned fleet of giant bulk carriers.

COSCO Chairman Wei Jiafu told Reuters last November that it was not interested when initially approached by Vale to be a partner in the project. (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)