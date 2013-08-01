BRIEF-Zhejiang Furun's unit to invest 145 mln yuan to set up insurance JV with partners
* Says unit plans to invest 145 million yuan ($20.97 million) to set up insurance jv with partners
SINGAPORE Aug 1 COSCO Corporation (Singapore) Ltd said its net profit in the quarter ended June 30 plunged 56 percent from a year earlier to S$12 million ($9.42 million).
COSCO Corp, controlled by state-owned China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company, said its net profit for the first half of the year dropped 61 percent to S$21.8 million.
The company's orderbook stood at $6.7 billion at the end of June. The excess capacity in the shipping industry, together with the uncertain economic environment may lead to a decline in new ship orders, the company said.
For a company statement, click ($1 = 1.2740 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
* Says of a probable delay in filing of its 2016 audited accounts with Nigerian Stock Exchange
March 10 Hong Kong's Hang Seng index reversed earlier losses on Friday, after market sentiment was hit by a slide in oil prices, with traders turning their attention to a near certain U.S. rate hike next week.