Aug 18 Shenzhen Coship Electronics Co Ltd

* Says H1 net loss at 155.7 million yuan (25.35 million US dollar) versus net profit of 35.3 million yuan year earlier

* Says plans to raise up to 793.15 million yuan in private placement of shares

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1lcTcgC; bit.ly/1pyc88S

(1 US dollar = 6.1425 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)