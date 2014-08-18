Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 18 Shenzhen Coship Electronics Co Ltd
* Says H1 net loss at 155.7 million yuan (25.35 million US dollar) versus net profit of 35.3 million yuan year earlier
* Says plans to raise up to 793.15 million yuan in private placement of shares
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1lcTcgC; bit.ly/1pyc88S
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1425 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)