Dec 16Biofuel and chemical producer Coskata Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

The company told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Citigroup, Barclays and Piper Jaffray were underwriting the IPO.

The Warrenville, Illinois-based ethanol startup makes renewable fuels and chemicals primarily through a four-step process.

In September, biofuel producer Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc filed to raise up to $115 million in an IPO.

Coskata plans to list its shares on Nasdaq and said it would use the proceeds partly to fund its expansion.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)