BRIEF-Stemline Therapeutics Q4 loss per share $0.56
* Stemline therapeutics reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results
Oct 15 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA :
* Says Cosmo shareholders to vote on change of registered office and seat of management
* Says board of directors has resolved to call Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting in order to propose a change of registered office and seat of management of company
* Says registered office will be moved to Luxembourg
* Says operations of group's existing plants in Lainate will be unaffected and this transaction shall have no impact on employment levels
* Says shares in Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA will be automatically replaced by shares in Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stemline therapeutics reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* Cannimed therapeutics inc. Reports financial results for q1 2017
WASHINGTON, March 16 President Donald Trump's first budget outline, calling for a security-heavy realignment of federal spending, drew resistance on Thursday from his fellow Republicans in the U.S. Congress as many balked at proposed deep cuts to diplomatic and foreign aid programs.