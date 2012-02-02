* Restart of Chiba No.2 CDU hinges on local approval
* Expects restart of another CDU in April
TOKYO Feb 2 Japan's Cosmo Oil Co
hopes to resume operations of the 120,000 barrels per day No.2
crude distillation unit (CDU) at its quake-hit Chiba refinery
soon, but is still awaiting approval from the local government,
Managing Executive Officer Satoshi Miyamoto said at a news
conference on Thursday.
The 220,000 barrels per day (bpd) Chiba refinery, east of
Tokyo, resumed partial refining operations from Jan. 12 for the
first time since fire engulfed 17 of its 25 liquefied petroleum
gas (LPG) tanks following a massive earthquake last March.
The main facilities, the two crude distillation units
(CDUs), remain shut, however. The company had previously aimed
to restart the No.2 CDU in early January, but has been delayed
as it awaits approval from the local authorities.
Miyamoto did not give a detailed schedule for the No.2 CDU's
restart, but the company is expected to process crude at a
below-capacity 90,000 bpd when it resumes operations.
Cosmo expects eight undamaged LPG tanks to be ready for
operations by April 1, when it would be ready to restart the
100,000 bpd No.1 CDU and process a total 150,000 to 180,000 bpd
of crude at the two CDUs, company sources said.
The company in January resumed work on replacing the 17
fire-damaged LPG tanks with new ones, with completion scheduled
in about a year, a company official said.
The Chiba refinery began producing low-sulphur fuel oil,
used in power generation, among others, last month after it
restarted the 36,000 barrels per day No.10 fuel oil
hydro-desulphurisation unit, the No.20 hydrogen producing unit
with capacity of 880,000 cubic meters.
