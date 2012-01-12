* Chiba refinery was shut after March 11 quake

TOKYO Jan 12 Cosmo Oil Co, Japan's fourth-biggest refiner, said it was resuming partial refining operations at its Chiba refinery, east of Tokyo, on Thursday to produce fuel oil mainly for power utilities with feedstock shipped from its other refineries.

It is the first resumption of any operation since the March 11 earthquake at the Chiba refinery, the biggest of Cosmo's four refineries, which was shut due to a fire that broke out after the quake and engulfed its liquefied petroleum gas tanks.

Local authorities last month lifted a suspension order on the refinery's LPG shipping and storage facilities.

The facilities resuming operations on Thursday included the 36,000 barrels per day No.10 fuel oil hydro-desulphurisation unit, the No.20 hydrogen producing unit with capacity of 880,000 cubic meters and a 35,000 bpd vacuum gasoil hydro-desulphurisation unit.

The timing to restart the Chiba plant's two crude distillation units (CDUs) -- the 100,000 bpd No.1 unit and the 120,000 bpd No.2 unit -- is not yet decided, a company spokesman said. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)