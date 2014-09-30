* Senior exec says to raise spot crude purchases by up to 5 pct

By Florence Tan and Seng Li Peng

SINGAPORE, Sept 30 Japan's fourth-largest refiner, Cosmo Oil Co, plans to increase crude purchases in the spot market by up to 5 percent next year, aiming to boost its exposure to a rising supply of cheaper oil from other regions, a senior executive said.

Cosmo Oil operates refineries in the Japanese cities of Chiba, Sakai and Yokkaichi with a total capacity of 452,000 barrels per day and has forecast a refinery utilisation rate of 84 percent in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2015.

The refiner typically buys 70 percent of its crude via annual contracts with Middle East producers and the rest from the spot market. The executive was unable to specify the split between term and spot crude volumes in the next fiscal year as Cosmo is in talks to renew annual contracts.

The U.S. shale oil boom has created opportunities for Asian refiners to buy lower priced crude elsewhere after years of being heavily dependent on Middle East supply.

Cosmo was the first Japanese refiner to buy U.S. condensate directly from Enterprise Product Partners LP after the United States relaxed a 40-year ban on crude exports.

"The first cargo is somewhat risky for us because we have never processed that kind of condensate," Hisashi Kobayashi, a senior managing executive officer at Cosmo Oil, said in an interview. Uncertainty over the quality of U.S. condensate has slowed exports to Asia.

"But we must try because we must seek opportunities to process various crude from around the world."

Cosmo bought the cargo within two weeks of receiving an offer from the seller, he said.

Cosmo, the second Asian refiner to buy U.S. condensate after South Korea's GS Caltex, is banking on gaining early knowledge about the oil to give it the edge over other refiners.

"We must be more agile, flexible, speedy and quick in decision making," Kobayashi said.

In February, Cosmo bought an Isthmus cargo from Mexico after a decade's break, as the United States displaced crude that it used to import from Latin America and Africa.

COSMO TO REDUCE CRUDE IMPORTS

Cosmo expects to reduce crude imports in 2015 after shrinking its refining capacity in line with a government directive this year, Kobayashi said, declining to specify the volume to be cut.

"2013 was a very tough time for Japanese refineries but it's getting better now thanks to the CDU capacity cuts," Kobayashi said, adding that he expected utilisation rates to rise to about 90 percent in winter.

Still, he said the company was keen to maintain a strong relationship with Middle Eastern producers such as Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Saudi Aramco given they had "huge potential" supplies of cheap crude in the long term.

Abu Dhabi's state-owned investment vehicle, International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC), is the biggest shareholder in Cosmo, with a 20.8 percent stake.

Cosmo moved its oil trading operations from Japan to Singapore and nearly doubled the number of traders to 14 in July as it sought to leverage relationships with major oil companies and trade firms to sell its ultra low sulphur diesel (ULSD) to Australia, China and Southeast Asia.

The firm was still exporting ULSD to China, despite the country becoming a net diesel exporter, adding to a regional glut.

"Even under such situation, they have requirement for 10-ppm (parts per million) diesel," Kobayashi said, referring to the sulphur content. (Additional reporting by Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo; Editing by Ed Davies)