TOKYO Aug 28 Japan's Cosmo Oil Co said on Tuesday that President Keizo Morikawa will hold a news conference regarding the restructuring of its product supply at its Sakaide refinery in southwest Japan at 4 p.m. (0700 GMT).

Japan's oil companies have been under pressure to meet the government's call for them to build more complex units at simple plants to process heavy oil, or shut them down.

(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)