TOKYO Aug 28 Japan's fourth-biggest refiner, Cosmo Oil Co, is set to close its 140,000 barrels per day Sakaide refinery in southwest of Japan, Kyodo news agency said on Tuesday.

The company's President Keizo Morikawa is holding a news conference on the restructuring of product supply at its Sakaide refinery from 4 p.m. (0700 GMT). (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)